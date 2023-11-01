Breaking: Court grants 121 pro-Fubara protesters N100,000 bail

The court after the N100,000 bail on each of the defendants also requested 20 sureties to guarantee their release. Ihunwo and 121 others were arrested in Port Harcourt and detained in the facility of the State Criminal Investigation Department, for attacking the residence of Amaehwule, during their protest against the move to impeach the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, by some lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The defendants are standing trial on five count charges boarding on Count 1, Conspiracy, Count 2, Causing of Riot, Count 3, Damaging the House Gate of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Count 4, Unlawful Assembly and Count 5 causing breach of public peace.
However, when the court resumed hearing, the defendants pleaded not guilty to all the five charges preferred against them. Earlier in court, one of the prosecuting Lawyers, Eniyepere Sikpi demanded that the defendants provide a verifiable address as part of their bail conditions.
After the charges were read and pleas were taken, the Presiding Magistrate, Gift Amadi, said the defendants were granted bail on the ground that the offences were bailable. Amadi, however, urged the lead lawyer to the defendants, Alabo Tamunowari to ensure that the defendants are in court on the next adjourned date, and adjourned till the 5th of December for trial.
