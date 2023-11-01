BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Ned Nwoko as winner of Delta North Senatorial seat

Justice Olubunmi Oyewole, who read the judgement via Zoom on Wednesday, described Nwaoboshi’s appeal as lacking merit. The Federal High Court Abuja in April sacked Nwaoboshi as the senator-elect for Delta North Senatorial District.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the order while delivering judgment in a suit filed by Senator Ned Nwoko challenging the election of Nwaoboshi as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 2, 2018, primaries of the party held in Delta.Justice Mohammed ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name of Nwoko as the PDP candidate, having established before the court that he secured the highest number of votes in the primary election.

Also in September, the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, rejected a petition from the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Nwoko, filed by Senator Nwaoboshi.Nwaoboshi appealed the tribunal’s judgement with INEC and Nwoko listed as the respondents.

Reading the ruling of the Appeal Court on Wednesday, Justice Oyewole said, “The Appeal is against the decision of the National Assembly Election Tribunal, Asaba, where it dismissed the Appellant’s petition against the return of the second Respondent for the Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

“The court considered all the arguments canvassed by the parties on the issues and came to the conclusion that the appeal is devoid of merit and is accordingly dismissed.’

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms PDP's Natasha As Kogi Central SenatorThe Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Tuesday, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the duly elected Senator for Kogi Central senatorial district of

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Natasha Akpoti as Kogi Central SenatorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti winner of Kogi Central senatorial seatThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti winner of Kogi Central senatorial seat

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Bayelsa: Appeal Court reverses Sylva’s disqualificationThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Bayelsa: Appeal Court reverses Sylva's disqualification

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: BREAKING: Yahaya Bello Accepts Natasha’s Appeal Court VictoryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Yahaya Bello reacts to Natasha Akpoti’s Appeal Court victoryA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕