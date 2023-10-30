BREAKING: 20 feared killed as Cross River, Benue communities clash over farmland

DAILY POST gathered that the numbers of those who have sustained various degrees of gunshots and machete cuts are also reported to be high. More houses on both sides were reported to have been set ablaze, according to various sources. A source in Yache, Augustine Odey, said the hostilities resumed on Thursday afternoon when their son, Ayeku Godwin Ochuole, went to his farm, where Tiv assailants allegedly attacked and killed him.

' According to him, it was the Yache boys who came to collect royalties that sparked the fight in July 2023, which has continued unabated despite government interventions and presence of the military. Augustine Odey, a youth leader in Yache has blamed the governments of both states for being idle over the renewed killings and insecurity in Yache.

