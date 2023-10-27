Brands, personalities book tickets For MC Papi’s comedy, lifestyle show

Abuja-based popular comedian, Osazee Samuel Aikhionbare popularly known as MC Papi is set to entertain residents of the capital city with his Comedy & Lifestyle show.

It was gathered the ticket outlets are repeatedly requesting for more supplies as the rush to obtain the Oct 29 event tickets heightened. Several brands, companies and politically exposed individuals have keyed into the event expected to be one of the memorable ones in the recent history of

Spearheaded by MC Papi Entertainment in collaboration with House of Structure, the event holds at Transcorp Hilton hotel Abuja with the Theme ” The Set Time”.MC Papi has been in the business for a number of years and assisted in breaking new grounds for the industry in Abuja, in addition to the discovery of new talents.An outstanding MC, comedian and event anchor person, he is one of the popular faces in the Capital Comedy Club show which holds every Sunday at the Hustle ‘n’ Bustle Abuja. headtopics.com

The upcoming jaw-dropping comedy show of MC Papi, who prides himself as Abuja King of Network will attract high profile veterans. They include: Kenny Blaq, Dan D’Humorous, Shortcut, MC Bob, Sarkin Dariya, Chuks D General, Koboko Master, MC Casino, MC Monica and more.Fresh arrangements have been made to ensure that as many as wish to grace the show are served tickets despite the massive interest.

The cost has remained the same with tickets available online as well as Transcorp Hilton hotel, Hustle n Bustle and Genesis Cinema. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Kaduna Gov, Nwoko, Mshella, Others To Receive Indigenous Awards Amongst the distinguished personalities whose names have been confirmed for the IAN2023 include the governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani; Plateau State Read more ⮕

Mc Morris calls out Comedian I Go Dye over alleged unpaid $1000Media personality and event consultant, MC Morris has called out comedian I Go Dye over an alleged unpaid $1000 debt. Read more ⮕

Your book is full of lies, Amaechi replies ex-NPA boss Hadiza UsmanMs Usman, in her book titled: “Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority”, detailed her experiences and challenges ... Read more ⮕

Amnesty Int'l Charged To Wade Into Corruption At UNICALChairman of the Cross River State Civil Society Network, Comrade Ben Usang, has charged Amnesty International (AI) to show interest in the sexual harassment Read more ⮕

Lopez Runs Show As Barcelona Beat Shakhtar To Keep Perfect RecordBarca took forward Joao Felix off hurt in the final stages, with another injury to add to a long list the last thing they need. Read more ⮕