Boxing: Joshua Wants To Fight Fury “More Than Anything In The World”

Even though the goal for ‘AJ’ is to get his belts back, he’s made it clear he wants to face the biggest names in the division before hanging up the gloves.

Joshua has been linked to a clash with Deontay Wilder for over half a decade, dating back to when a showdown between the two rivals would have been for the undisputed title. Since then, both men have lost their belts and undefeated records. Still, they remain in talks for what would be one of boxing’s most highly anticipated matchups.In an interview with Boxing Social, promoter Eddie Hearn maintained that Joshua-Wilder could still go ahead, but said the one man AJ wants to face more than anybody else is fellow Brit, Tyson Fury.

“We’re in talks about Vegas, we’re in talks about sites in the Middle East and I do think that we will see that fight. I think that AJ will fight in December or early January and then I think there’s no other fight, other than the Deontay Wilder fight.That’s the one that we want, we’ve wanted it for a while now. We were ready to take that fight in January, we are happy to take that fight in March or April. I don’t see a reason to wait around. headtopics.com

“AJ wants to fight Tyson Fury more than anything in the world and really, when I am mapping out his career, I see Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury as the final two for him to compete against. He wants that Fury fight desperately, he wants that fight bad.”

One way Joshua could get the opportunity to face Fury – who will soon fight to become undisputed – would be to first defeat Wilder.

