Boxing: I won the fight against Tyson Fury – Francis Ngannou

DAILY POST reported that Ngannou lost a controversial decision against Fury in the pair’s boxing match on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, despite knocking down the WBC heavyweight title holder in Round 3.

Speaking in a post-match interview with IU, the Cameroonian star said he knew that if the match comes to decision he was not going to win because it was his debut. Ngannou said, 'If he is being honest, he would say I won that fight. I won that fight, there's no question about it. 'But before getting here, I know that if the fight get to decisions, I'm not winning not because I didn't do good but because I'm a new guy in the house.

