Boxing: He’s my winner – Davido insists Ngannou won Fury

The Cameroonian continued to outbox Fury for much of the bout, only to be denied a victory when the scorecards were read aloud.

Reacting, Davido insisted that Ngannou won the match. Sharing a picture of the ex-UFC star via his Instagram story, Davido wrote, 'francisngannou stellar performance! Def won that!'

Fury knocked down but beat Ngannou on split decisionA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Fury survives knockdown to beat Ngannou in non-title heavyweight boutNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Moment Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson FuryA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury wins split decision against MMA fighter NgannouThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury Wins Split Decision Against MMA Fighter NgannouBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Francis Ngannou denied shock victory over Tyson FuryFormer UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, was denied a shock victory over WBC boxing champion, Tyson Fury in a non-title bout in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fury was adjudged the winner with a contentious split-decision. Read more ⮕