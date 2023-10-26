BOWFT: Heartland, Delta Queens shine

Heartland Queens of Owerri and Delta Queens recorded their first wins, yesterday, at the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) holding in Benin.

Playing in Group C, Heartland Queens defeated Royal Queens FC 2-1 at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Sports Complex, with Alex Ogul from Royal Queens netting the opener in the 24th minute of the first half.

At the Western Boys College Mini Stadium, Benin, Delta Queens claimed the Group D lead with three points following a 1-0 win over Ekiti Queens FC. The competition continues today with Remo Star Ladies in a crunch battle with Edo Queens at the UNIBEN Sports Complex, while Royal Queens and Fortress Ladies will meet at Western Boys College. headtopics.com

Super Falcons, yesterday in Addis Ababa, struggled to a 1-1 draw with a spirited Ethiopian senior women national team in the first leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier.

