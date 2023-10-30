BOWFT 2023: Edo Queens meet Remo Ladies as semifinals holds today

.It’s Bayelsa Queens versus Delta Queens In what sports enthusiasts have described as renewed rivalry, Edo Queens will today meet Remo Stars Ladies in the opening semifinal of the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT). The match will hold at the Western Boys Mini Stadia, Ikpoba-Okha Council of Edo State from 4.00 p.m.

In the second semifinals, Bayelsa Queens will face-off with Delta Queens at the UNIBEN Sports Complex in Benin City, also by 4.00 p.m. According to the BOWFT organising committee, over 23 governors’ wives and former governors will attend the finals, which will be followed by the closing ceremony of the competition.

Former Super Eagles Coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, has said that Nigeria and some other African countries' facilities would always fail to meet the required CAF/FIFA standards for hosting major international matches as long as non-professionals are saddled with the responsibility of maintaining them. Springboks beat New Zealand 12-11 South Africa captain, Siya Kolisi, says his country will be united by his team's victory against New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris, reports BBC.

France's Celine Boutier converted a birdie on the ninth playoff hole to seal a dramatic, rain-filled inaugural Maybank Championship title on Sunday after besting Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul in Kuala Lumpur.