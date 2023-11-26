Borussia Dortmund Emerges Battered but Afloat from Covid-19 Pandemic

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Sunday's AGM the club had emerged battered but afloat from the Covid-19 pandemic with a cost of 151 million euros ($165 million). The CEO said Dortmund had made “500 million euros in sales” including player transfers in the previous financial year, saying “economically nobody needs to worry about Borussia Dortmund.

” Known for scouting and selling talents on for big profits, Dortmund sold England midfielder Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid in the summer for a fee of up to 130 million euros. Dortmund had a chance to win their first league title in a decade last season but drew 2-2 at home against mid-table Mainz, to hand the title to rivals Bayern Munich. “Something like this can destroy a club or paralyse it for years… but this club is too strong





