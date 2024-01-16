Books by Femi Adesina and others presented to the public in Abuja

On Tuesday, two books including one by Femi Adesina, former special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, were presented to the public in Abuja, with President The book by Mr Adesina is titled, “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023),” while the other is in five volumes and jointly written by dozens of authors.

The event, held at the Transcorp Hilton, was the first time former President Buhari and his successor, President Tinubu, appeared publicly together after the handover on 29 May 2023. Mr Adesina’s book chronicles the experiences, stories, and facts revolving around Mr Buhari’s eight years as a civilian president. In his remarks, President Tinubu said: “I particularly thank Femi for using his memoirs to let us into the challenging eight years of the administration and how his principal steered the ship of Stat





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Femi Adesina reluctantly accepted to serve as media adviser to former President BuhariFormer presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has said he reluctantly accepted to serve as media adviser to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari. Adesina stated that although he admired Buhari, he was relishing his positions as Managing Director of Sun Newspapers and President, Nigeria Guild of Editors, when he reluctantly took up the appointment as presidential spokesperson for Buhari.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Tinubu: Buhari has not interfered in my administrationPresident Bola Tinubu stated that former President Buhari has not interfered in his administration since leaving office. Tinubu also mentioned that Buhari has not nominated anyone for a government appointment. This was said at the book launch of 'Working With Buhari' written by Femi Adesina.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President of the Senate Organizes Lavish Party Despite Economic CrisisThe President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, held a lavish party at a 30,000-seat stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, displaying wastefulness and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians who are already suffering from dire economic conditions.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria's Government Determined to Protect Businesses, Says Vice PresidentVice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized the government's commitment to protecting businesses in Nigeria, stating that they are the bedrock of society and reflect the government's direction and speed of progress. The government is focusing on job creation, capital accessibility, economic growth, and poverty eradication to revive the economy.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Vice President Urges Graduates to Stay and Build NigeriaVice President Kashim Shettima encourages graduates to stay in Nigeria and contribute to its development instead of seeking opportunities abroad.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Vice President Urges Council Members to Focus on GovernanceThe Nigerian Vice President has urged the National Economic Council (NEC) to prioritize governance over vacation during the yuletide season. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises made to the Nigerian people and addressing their demands.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »