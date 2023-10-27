Boko Haram Kingpin Escapes Arrest In Minna

In 2021, the Niger state government demolished a building of a suspected Boko Haram member and was arrested around the same Gbaganu area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Boko Haram kingpin is said to be from Kogi state had moved to the area over a year ago but security intelligence has monitored him and discovered that he was piling dangerous weapons.

It was learnt that he bought the two-bedroom apartment from a local of the area after kpakungu off Minna-Bida Road.Sources hinted that security operatives early in the morning yesterday moved to the area to apprehend him but the suspect sighted them and began engaging them. headtopics.com

It was learnt that when he discovered that he was been overpowered by the fire of the security operatives, he brought down back fence of his building and escaped through the bush path towards the bush adjoining the forest around Bosso area.Some of the neighbours interviewed confirmed to LEADERS SHIP that since he moved to the area he neither allowed anybody into his house nor he and members of his family to visit anybody.

