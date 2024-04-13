Body of Drowned Passenger Recovered from Crashed Bus on Third Mainland Bridge

The National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA ) has recovered the body of one of the drowned passenger s of the ill-fated bus that crashed on the Third Mainland bridge on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. A commercial bus driver had engaged in over speeding , swerving off the road just six days after the Third Mainland Bridge was reopened after repairs. The accident involving an 18-seater bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA occurred by Adeniyi Adele axis inward Lagos Island.
It was revealed that the vehicle at a very high speed swerved off the road and hit bridge rails thereby causing two passengers to be flung off into the lagoon. Many passengers were also injured in the incident with degrees of injuries sustained following the incident. Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, revealed that the male body has been recovered, adding that the agency was still searching for the female body
National Emergency Management Agency NEMA Drowned Passenger Bus Crash Third Mainland Bridge Over Speeding Injuries
