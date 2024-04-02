Bode George Speaks on Challenges Confronting Nigeria and the Need for Restructuring

Bode George, a former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in this interview with, speaks on the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria and why the implementation of the 2014 national conference report will bring a lasting solution. He said President Bola Tinubu’s name will be written in gold if he implements the report. TheCable: The word ‘restructuring’ seems to have taken backstage since the new administration came on board.

When you mention it, there are discordant tunes from north to south, east and west as every region have different interpretations based on how it suits their needs. What is your definition of restructuring?What it means is that, reduce the power at the centre and give more economic power to the state

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INTERVIEW: Nigerians won’t forget Tinubu if he implements 2014 national confab report, says Bode GeorgeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Lagos PDP 2023 NASS candidates distance selves from suit against Bode George, othersMembers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State 2023 National Assembly Candidates Forum have distanced themselves from the suit that was instituted against some party members, including the Deputy National Chairman, Olabode George, for alleged anti-party activities.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Give Nigerians Hope To Speak Good Of The Country, Bode George Tells TinubuA chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has told President Bola Tinubu to fulfill his promises to the people of Nigeria, saying that it encourages them to speak of their country positively.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Nigeria’s consumer protection agency speaks on increase in price of sachet waterThe price of sachet water has gone up across the country in recent times.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria vs. Mali : George seeks second win with Super Eagles in MarrakechThe Nation Newspaper Nigeria vs. Mali : George seeks second win with Super Eagles in Marrakech

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

The abducted children of Kuriga and other stories, By Reuben AbatiPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »