Bode George Speaks on Challenges Confronting Nigeria and the Need for Restructuring

Bode George, a former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in this interview with, speaks on the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria and why the implementation of the 2014 national conference report will bring a lasting solution. He said President Bola Tinubu’s name will be written in gold if he implements the report. TheCable: The word ‘restructuring’ seems to have taken backstage since the new administration came on board.
When you mention it, there are discordant tunes from north to south, east and west as every region have different interpretations based on how it suits their needs. What is your definition of restructuring?What it means is that, reduce the power at the centre and give more economic power to the state
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Give Nigerians Hope To Speak Good Of The Country, Bode George Tells TinubuA chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has told President Bola Tinubu to fulfill his promises to the people of Nigeria, saying that it encourages them to speak of their country positively.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »