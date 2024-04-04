Bobrisky Arrested for Currency Mutilation and Abuse of Naira

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission ( EFCC ) has arrested Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky for currency mutilation and abuse of the Nigeria Naira. Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate of Lagos State on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, over what is considered an abuse of the naira at a movie premiere. Confirming his arrest, the spokesperson of the commission, Dele Oyewale, said Bobrisky was arrested for currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira. “He is with us.

We arrested him over currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira. He is in our facility in Lagos state,” Oyewale adde

EFCC Arrest Bobrisky Currency Mutilation Abuse Naira Lagos

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

