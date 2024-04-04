Bobrisky Arrested for Currency Mutilation and Abuse of Naira

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission ( EFCC ) has arrested Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky for currency mutilation and abuse of the Nigeria Naira. Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate of Lagos State on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, over what is considered an abuse of the naira at a movie premiere. Confirming his arrest, the spokesperson of the commission, Dele Oyewale, said Bobrisky was arrested for currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira. “He is with us.
We arrested him over currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira. He is in our facility in Lagos state,” Oyewale adde
EFCC Arrest Bobrisky Currency Mutilation Abuse Naira Lagos
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »