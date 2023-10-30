Boat with 100 onboard capsizes in Taraba

The passengers were said to be returning to Binnari, a community in Karim-Lamido Local Government from Mayorenero fish market in Ardo-Kola Local Government, all in Taraba State, Northcentral.Two killed, several injured in boat inferno in Niger

The Acting Chairman of Inland Water Transporters in the state, Jidda Mayorenero, told reporters that 15 bodies were recovered after the accident.

