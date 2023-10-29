Boat Carrying Over 80 Passengers Capsizes In Taraba State

The boat is said to have capsized in the Binneri community of Karim Lamido midway through the Benue River on Saturday evening.

A source in the area Mister Jessy Danladi told Channels Television that a few minutes after the incident, three bodies were recovered and thereafter twelve others were recovered by fishermen in the area.He disclosed that the ill-fated boat was returning from a fish market in the Mayoreneyo community of the Ardo-Kola Local Government Area before the incident took place 50 minutes after take off.

