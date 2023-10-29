Boat carrying over 100 passengers capsizes in Taraba

A Daily Trust report revealed that the passengers were mostly local traders who were returning to Binnari, a community in Karim –None of the passengers were wearingg life jackets

Acting Chairman of Inland Water Transporters in the state, Jidda Mayorenero, told the newspaper that about 15 bodies were recovered after the accident. The Caretaker Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government, Dalhatu Kawu, also confirmed the accident to the newspaper. He described it as tragic.A few weeks ago, a boat carrying 40 passengers from Niger State to Kebbi State capsized.

In September, 26 people lost their lives in a boat accident in Niger State while another 15 persons died in another incident recorded in States like Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Kano witness a high rate of boat mishaps which are blamed on several reasons including lack of life jackets, overloading of boats, and violations of safety reasons among others. headtopics.com

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Many missing as boat carrying over 100 passengers capsizes in TarabaAn unspecified number of persons have reportedly gone missing after a boat carrying about 100 passengers capsizes in Taraba. Read more ⮕

Boat Carrying Over 80 Passengers Capsizes In Taraba StateBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Reps Consider 1810 Bills, 300 Motions, 100 Petitions In 4 MonthsThe House of Representatives has attended to a total of 1810 bills, 300 motions and 100 petitions since its inauguration in June. Read more ⮕

Taraba NMA Laments Doctors’ Shortage, Seeks Govt’s InterventionBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Taraba StateBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Herdsmen attack travellers on Benue-Nasarawa road, kill three, injure othersNo fewer than three persons have been killed and a few others injured by some armed herders along the Benue-Nasarawa road on Friday. Read more ⮕