Boat carrying over 100 passengers capsizes in Taraba

A Daily Trust report revealed that the passengers were mostly local traders who were returning to Binnari, a community in Karim –None of the passengers were wearingg life jackets
Acting Chairman of Inland Water Transporters in the state, Jidda Mayorenero, told the newspaper that about 15 bodies were recovered after the accident. The Caretaker Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government, Dalhatu Kawu, also confirmed the accident to the newspaper. He described it as tragic.A few weeks ago, a boat carrying 40 passengers from Niger State to Kebbi State capsized.
In September, 26 people lost their lives in a boat accident in Niger State while another 15 persons died in another incident recorded in States like Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Kano witness a high rate of boat mishaps which are blamed on several reasons including lack of life jackets, overloading of boats, and violations of safety reasons among others. headtopics.com
