Boat capsizes in Indian-administered Kashmir, 15 people missing

People gather along the Jhelum riverside as National Disaster Response Force personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after a boat with children overturned in Srinagar on April 15, 2024. Rescuers were scrambling to find around 15 people missing after a boat ferrying them across a swollen river capsized in Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

“Around 15 people, several children among them, are missing after the accident,” a senior official in Kashmir told AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.Witnesses said a rope used to guide the boat across had snapped with the force of the fast-flowing water.“Our rescue teams are there. We are ascertaining details of the incident,” Srinagar district magistrate Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat told AFP.

Many office workers and schoolchildren take a boat across the river in the morning to avoid road traffic. Accidents are common on the treacherous roads of the mountainous region but passenger boat disasters are rare.

Boat Capsizes Indian-Administered Kashmir Missing Children Jhelum River

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indonesia rescuers save 69 Rohingya refugees after boat capsizesIndonesian authorities rescued at least 69 Rohingya refugees on Thursday and were taking them to shore after their boat capsized a day earlier, according to an AFP journalist aboard the rescue vessel.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Rescuers race to find trapped people as Brazil storms kill at least 20Rescuers in boats and aircraft raced against the clock Sunday to help isolated people in Brazil's mountainous southeast after storms and heavy rains killed at least 20 people.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Rescuers Race To Find Trapped People As Brazil Storms Kill At Least 20Rescuers in boats and aircraft raced against the clock Sunday to help isolated people in Brazil's mountainous southeast after storms and heavy rains killed at least 20 people.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Rescuers Work to Reach Trapped People After Taiwan's Biggest EarthquakeTaiwan rescuers worked Thursday to reach scores of people trapped in highway tunnels as engineers began a massive clear-up operation a day after the island's biggest earthquake in a quarter of a century. Nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in Wednesday's magnitude-7 earthquake. The earthquake also caused significant damage to buildings in Hualien. Tsunami warnings were issued for Taiwan, southern Japan, and the Philippines.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Lagos market fire: One body recovered, ninesustain injuries as rescuers mop up operationRescuers, yesterday, recovered the charred body of the man refueling the generator that ignited fire at the Dosunmu market on Tuesday.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 97Rescuers searched off the northern coast of Mozambique on Monday after a makeshift ferry boat carrying people fleeing a cholera outbreak capsized, killing at least 97.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »