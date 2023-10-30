Blessed are the human rights defenders, By Owei Lakemfa

MY mind raced back 34 years as I stood on Saturday in the assembly of human rights defenders who had gathered in Ilorin. Back in 1989, some of us had the choice either to surrender or confront the rampaging Generals who had seized both power and the national treasury and were ruling Nigerians as they would: a conquered people.

Back in1989, under the Babangida dictatorship, Femi Aborishade, a campaigner for change in the country, who had been detained for three months the previous year, was again, seized by the State Security Services, SSS. He was detained in the Intercity detention centre at the Ikoyi Cemetery. Rather than just sit and bemoan the situation or issue press statements, some like minds went on an all-out campaign to get him released.

In 1990, led by Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, we formed a coalition with similar organisations like the National Consultative Forum, NCF, led by Alao Aka-Bashorun, and the Olisa Agbakoba-led Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO. We called the coalition, Campaign for Democracy, CD. headtopics.com

In what became the Pro-Democracy Protests and Struggles, CDHR members were quite active with Ransome-Kuti leading the charge. In Lagos, for instance, most sectors into which the mega city was sub-divided for action, were led by CDHR leaders: Femi Falana in charge of Ikeja, Debo Adeniran in the Ogba-Fagba axis, Shina Loremikan taking charge of Ipaja and Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, sent to Lagos Island.

These included Dr Frederick Fasehun and Abiodun Aremu who made the Mushin-Isolo areas and the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway impregnable; the ever-alert Chima Ubani who was in charge of Ikorodu Road onwards Ikorodu and Funsho Omogbein who handled the Badagry Road/Ajegunle intersection. There were, of course, women like Glory Kilanko, then CD Treasurer, who played major roles. This type of organisational cohesion was replicated across the country. headtopics.com

