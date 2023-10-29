Black race must shake off slave trade psyche, deploy talents

Obi said this in an address he delivered in England as a guest at the Celebration of Black History Month by the black community at Oxford University, over the weekend.

According to him, Obi noted that he joined politics leaving his lucrative business, to serve the public not minding the huge loss available. “Looking back in time, not minding the bold challenges I have faced, I am grateful for all I have accomplished, especially the positive changes I have engendered in the nation.Video: Governor Sanwo-Olu makes runway debut at Lagos Fashion Week 2023

According to the LP standard bearer, ‘Africa with a landmass of 30.3 million km² and a population of over 1.4 billion people, continues to fall short, economically, far below Europe, with a landmass of 10.18 million km² and a population of about 746 million.Obi went further to say that with a land mass of Europe of 1,152,000km almost the same as Nigeria with 923,000km Nigeria with a youthful population should be more productive but is hindered by poor leadership. headtopics.com

Nigeria, and indeed, Africa need only committed ethical leadership to lead it on the path of development.

