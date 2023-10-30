Biting economy: More artisans pour into PoS business

Hardly can one get anybody to repair radios, televisions and other electronic gadgets these days.They are now Point of Sale, POS agents.

It sounds funny but that is the reality today.. However, the reason is not far-fetched. The economy is telling, and there is no commensurable earning power to cushion the effects. Some of the artisans who opened up to Economy&Lifestyle confessed that their lives have improved a bit since they migrated.

“Few years back, as a hairdresser, people booked appointments for me to do their hair. I might not even open the shop for a week, yet at the end of the day, I would still not be able to feed my family. the bulk of the money they’ll spend goes to hair attachments and other accessories. When it comes to labour, they pay peanuts and expect you to understand. headtopics.com

Explaining how she started, she said: “I approached an operator who sold a terminal for me at N70,000. We struck a deal to pay a daily fee of N500 till I finish paying the actual amount. Then the PoS terminal becomes mine.Mr.

“I thank God I took that step. There is nothing for artisans anymore as food and money are the basic necessity of every family, other things are just liabilities.” “The rate at which artisans are leaving their professions is worrying. Soon we’ll be doing most of these jobs ourselves. headtopics.com

