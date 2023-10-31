Bishop Oyedepo’s son breaks silence on alleged resignation from Living Faith Church

Mr Oyedepo, ordained as a pastor in May 2007 by famous American televangelist Kenneth Copeland, said he “remains a steadfast member of Living Faith Church, dedicated to the service in the Body of Christ. ”

His statement reads, “It is worthy of note that no external statements have been authorised or verified by me. Reacting to the news of his separation, he said, “I urge the general public to treat information not communicated by me, or from any of my social media platforms, with extreme caution.

However, his father founded the Living Faith Church Worldwide in 1981 and serves as the presiding Bishop of the church headquartered in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

