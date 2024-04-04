Bishop Kukah to deliver annual lecture in memory of Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has been slated to deliver the second yearly lecture organised by Kleen Foundation in honour and memory of the late founder, Mr Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma.

Chukwuma died on April 3, and this year marks the third anniversary of his passing. The lecture, organized in collaboration with the Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation (ICCEF), will take place on Friday, April 12 in Abuja.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chelsea star, Chukwuemeka reveals dream of playing at WembleyChelsea forward Carney Chukwuemeka has revealed the stadium he dreams of playing at. The England U21 star said he is excited about the prospect of playing at the Wembley Stadium in London. Chelsea will play Manchester City in the semifinals of the 2023-2024 FA Cup at Wembley.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Okuama: No innocent citizens will suffer for killings of 17 soldiersGovernor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State said on Tuesday that the state government and military authorities have agreed that no innocent residents of the state will suffer from the outcome of the March 14 killing of soldiers.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Don’t punish innocent for killing of 16 soldiers, Senate panel tells Service ChiefsThe Nation Newspaper Don’t punish innocent for killing of 16 soldiers, Senate panel tells Service Chiefs

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

'Hunger claiming innocent lives' -- Obi mourns Nasarawa varsity students killed in rice stampedeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Pandemonium in Wuse Market as Innocent Person Allegedly ShotAngry youths set parts of Wuse market on fire after an innocent person was allegedly shot by officers of the Correctional service. The police commissioner personally led a team to restore order.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Okuama: Allow innocent residents to return home, Delta monarchs tell FGUrhobo Council of Traditional Rulers has appealed to the federal government to allow the long-suffering innocent aged people and children of the Okuama community to return to their ancestral home.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »