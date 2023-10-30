Bishop Kukah for First News newspaper lecture

, will deliver the First News newspaper annual national public lecture to hold on November 3 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.The annual public lecture, with the theme ‘The Nigerian Question: Survival of the Federation in the Throes of Increasing Economic Challenges’, will hold at the Harold Dappa Biriye Conference Centre, Onopa Villas, Yenagoa, at 10am.

Highlight of the event will be the conferment of the FIRST NEWS ‘MAN OF THE YEAR’ award on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike. The keynote speaker is David Parrish, a renowned speaker, trainer and business adviser, who has worked in over 60 countries. Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku is a Special Guest and Platinum Sponsor of the public lecture, alongside the Bayelsa State government.

Also, former Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dikio will be the Lead Panelist. He will be supported by Dr Matthew Ayibakuro, Governance Adviser, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. headtopics.com

