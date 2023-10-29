Biochemistry society honours Ikpeazu with legacy award

NSBMB said the nomination has proven that not all academics are lost in the manipulative corridors of power once they get into appointive or elective office.

NSBMB, in the letter, commended Ikpeazu for remaining marginally or fully engaged in academic activities while in office as governor of Abia State. NSBMB also explained in the letter that the former Abia State governor also co-authored a book on Environmental Biochemistry, while in power.

According to Ememanka, the Award is coming a few months after Ikpeazu was inducted into the Governing Body of the society. The award ceremony will hold at the auditorium of National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja on December 5, 2023. headtopics.com

