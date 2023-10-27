Billboard Music Awards: Organisers introduce Afrobeats categories, nominate Rema, Wizkid, others

The Nigerian quartet of Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems were nominated in the maiden Top Afrobeats Artist category as well as Cameroonian diva, Libianca. Rema's 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez, Ayra Starr's 'Rush', Oxlade's 'Ku Lo Sa', Libianca's 'People', and Victony's 'Soweto' with Rema and Don Toliver were nominated in the maiden Top Afrobeats Song category.

Song, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Radio Song categories, bringing his nominations to a total of seven. The nominations for this year's Billboard Music Awards were announced by the organisers on Thursday via their website and social media handles. American superstar, Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 20 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. The 2023 Billboard Music Award is scheduled for Sunday, Nov.

