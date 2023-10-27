Bill To Promote Entrepreneurship, Create Jobs In Zamfara Passes 2nd Reading

Sponsored by Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu, member representing the Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, the bill aimed at providing comprehensive education in sciences, skills, arts, and technical knowledge.
When passed into law and the institute is established, it would identify and address the critical challenges faced by Nigeria in the domains of technology and entrepreneurship, thus contributing to the nation’s overall economic development.
Leading debate on the bill, Zubairu emphasised the importance of equipping Nigerian youths with the necessary knowledge and skills in technology and entrepreneurship.He noted that the government alone cannot provide jobs for all the country's youth, and the need to empower them to create job opportunities and foster economic growth is crucial.
The lawmaker highlighted the economic situation in Zamfara State, where farming, the primary source of income for most households, has been severely impacted by banditry and insecurity.He pointed out that over 80% of farms in the state remain uncultivated due to these challenges, leaving many households struggling to meet basic needs.
"The Federal Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship, if established, could provide individuals with the necessary skills for technological innovations and entrepreneurship. "This, in turn, would open avenues for local and international businesses, fostering economic diversification and addressing the pressing need for job creation and reduction of unemployment in the country.
“The bill aims to offer a path to economic growth and diversification through education and skills development,” Zubairu added, calling on the House to support the reading of the bill for second time.