Biden to unveil ‘sweeping’ action to reduce AI risks

US President Joe Biden will unveil "sweeping" action on Monday aimed at regulating the use of artificial intelligence, the White House said, in an effort to reduce risks associated with the emerging technology.US President Joe Biden will unveil “sweeping” action on Monday aimed at regulating the use of artificial intelligence, the White House said, in an effort to reduce risks associated with the emerging technology.

The order will also seek to protect against the risk of AI being used to develop dangerous biological materials, and stop it from being used to defraud consumers. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to travel to the UK this week for a global leaders’ gathering on AI, alongside other foreign politicians, tech industry figures and academics.

Frontier AI, the most advanced generation of AI models so far, has prompted concerns around everything from job losses and cyber attacks to humankind losing control of the very systems it created.

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked citizens of the state to interrogate the reasons behind the impeachment process allegedly carried out by some lawmakers on Monday morning. The governor, who urged the people to inquire into the motives of such a move, claimed that while he visited the burnt site of the Assembly…

The crisis rocking the Executive arm of government in Rivers State and the state legislature took a new twist early on Monday. As early as 8am, the lawmakers who are perceived loyalists to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, gathered and held a hurried sitting in a committee room.

