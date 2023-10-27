Biden congratulates new Speaker, allays fear on 2024 presidential polls

CONTRARY to fears that the emergence of Republican member, Mike Johnson, as New Speaker of the House of Representatives would upturn the 2024 election, President Joe Biden has declared that the opposition party will fail again. Biden, who congratulated Johnson, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday after his election by the…
Biden, who congratulated Johnson, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday after his election by the lawmakers as the 56th Speaker of the House, allayed the concerns raised by his supporters over his re-election bid next year.
Meanwhile, Johnson had won the GOP nomination for House Speaker on Tuesday night, defeating Rep. Byron Donalds to become the fourth Speaker designate selected by his party since Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s historic ouster as speaker. headtopics.com
The 220 to 209 vote enthroned Johnson, who was voted to the Congress for the first time in 2016, as Speaker’s after a 22-day battle to replace Kevin McCarthy that was axed on October 3 by a small group of hardline Republicans for dealing with Democrats to avert a partial government shutdown.
In a statement from the White House to congratulate the new Speaker, the President said, “As I said when this process began, whoever the Speaker is, I will seek to work with them in good faith on behalf of the American people. headtopics.com
“By the same token, the American people have made clear that they expect House Republicans to work with me and with Senate Democrats to govern across the aisle – to protect our urgent national security interests and grow our economy for the middle class.
His words: This is a time for all of us to act responsibly, and to put the good of the American people and the everyday priorities of American families above any partisanship."