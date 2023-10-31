Biafra militants kill 3 Cameroonian soldiers in Bakassi shootout

The Biafra separatists reportedly operate on the fringes of the Bakassi Peninsula. According to sources, the battle for control of Idabato did not last up to 30 minutes, and BIR was forced to retreat from the area. The Cameroonians suffered casualties because they walked into an ambush, and the militant group opened fire from behind. The authorities in Nigeria were yet to react to the development.

