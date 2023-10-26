Beware of politicians, Wike warns religious leaders

Wike gave the advice, yesterday, when he met separately with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Dr. Tajudeen Adigun-led Committee of FCT Imams Initiative (CFII), in Abuja.

The minister, during the meeting with the national executive of CAN, led by its National President, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, said: “Let me advise all of you. You say you are not politicians but be careful of politicians that are so desperate to get power.

“I am seated here as the minister of FCT. If there is anything you hear that the FCT is trying to do, do not hesitate, just like you wrote for this courtesy call to confirm if what you are hearing is correct.” headtopics.com

Similarly, the minister told members of the CFII to be wary of politicians who are not lovers of the country, but angels of disunity. “Anything you are not clear about, do not hesitate to ask. But if you follow propaganda by political leaders, then you are not doing anything meaningful to yourself.”

