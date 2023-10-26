‘Beware of desperate politicians but pray for Tinubu’ – Wike tells pastors, imams

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged religious leaders in Nigeria to pray for President Bola Tinubu’s success and shun needless criticisms of his administration.

The executive members of CAN were led by Daniel Okoh, its national president, and those of the CFII were led by Tajudeen Adigun, its chairman. Speaking at separate meetings with the religious groups, Wike also advised them to be wary of ambitious politicians.

Wike noted the need for religious leaders to always ask questions before taking an action and urged the clerics to pray for the leaders of the country. “Be careful with politicians who can do anything just because of power. It is not everything you read in social media that is correct. Ask questions. headtopics.com

The minister noted that opposition politicians who could not face the victorious ones on the political turf usually ran back to religious leaders with tales about hatred.

