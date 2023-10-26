Beware Of Ambitious Politicians, Wike Tells Religious Leaders

Wike gave the advice yesterday in Abuja when the executive members of CAN led by its national president, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh and the committee of Imams led by the chairman, Imam Tajudeen Adegun visited him.

In a meeting with CAN, he said, “Let me advise all of us. You say you are not politicians but be careful about politicians. Be careful with politicians who are so desperate to get power.“Be careful with politicians who can do anything just because of power. Is not everything you read on social media that is correct? Go and ask questions.

Speaking with the Committee of FCT Imams Initiative, the minister advised them to be wary of politicians who were not lovers of the country, but angels of disunity and causing divisions where there was no division. headtopics.com

Wike said once a leader emerges after an election, people should leave their personal views and pray for the leaders to succeed so that the country will succeed. The minister promised that the FCT administration would continue to support the National Christian Centre and the National Mosque, which he described as national assets.

“Politics is over; a president has emerged. It is for you the leaders to now pray for God to guide the president, give him the wisdom, and bring out ideas on how the nation will grow. If he fails, Nigerians have failed,” he said. headtopics.com

