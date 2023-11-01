Benue govt to destroy N100million worth of unused expired drugs

The Chief Medical Director, CMD, of Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, which has annexed the hospital, Dr. Stephen Hwande made this known after inspecting facilities at the hospital ahead of the commencement of medical services at the 120-bed hospital.

The CMD expressed shock that medicines of such huge value were left to rot when the the state was grappling with large number of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, who would have benefitted from the drugs.

He said under the new management, such would never happen again assuring that under Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration, “Benue people would receive the best and affordable medical services.” He commended the Governor for giving priority attention to healthcare service delivery in the state saying “his interest has prevented the Federal Government from taking back the Mother and Child Hospital from the State due to under utilization.”

Dr. Hwande assured that “when the hospital becomes operational, services like IVF, out patients services, health insurance, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology as well as mild surgery would be offered at a rate that would be afforded by the common man while antenatal cards and cards for children under five years would be free.”Earlier, the Coordinator of the Hospital, Dr.

He said “the hospital is equipped with modern facilities with electronic medical record facility to make services efficient and easier, solar power systems which provides uninterrupted power as well as water and other facilities.”

