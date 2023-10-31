Benue govt raises alarm over series of court orders garnishing its bank accounts

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order Mr. Fidelis Mnyim who raised the alarm Tuesday in Makurdi when he held a meeting with private lawyers, and Directors, General Services and Administration, DGSA, from the Local Government Councils, lamented that the government was facing a herculean task meeting the demands of the court orders.

They advised the government to open a new channel in meeting the needs of aggrieved persons including retirees and litigants against the government in order to assuage them and check the unending litigations and garnishee orders from the courts.

Speaking shortly after, the Commissioner said “we are doing this because if we fail to take proactive steps, there will come a time that garnishee will deny us the payment of salaries because what is standing there as judgement debt is far more than what we get from Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, and federation account.

“It is to bring them on board in line with the Governor’s agenda to carry everyone along so as to look at this scenerio. So I felt there is need to quickly set up committees for a way forward.“A critical committee was set up for garnishee/Judgement debt. Judgement will not stop coming because people are filing cases and judgements are being delivered even before we came on board so what do we do with them, send them to the committee.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: That Abraham’s children may live together in peace, By Wole OlaoyePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: A matter of principle, By Muhammadu BuhariPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The blessings of problems (3), By Sunday AdelajaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Church, we are building a wall, By Ayo AkerelePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕