Bendel Insurance undergoing rebuilding process

He assured that the coaching crew will continue to work hard to get the best out of the players. 'We played in the continent and immediately we started the league. We had no time to prepare adequately for the NPFL,' he stated during a post match interview.

'Bendel Insurance lost players in the process and every team that is going through a rebuilding process this is the type of results you will see. 'The league is a long way to go we will take games as they come and we will continue to work on the players.'

NPFL: Bendel Insurance, Akwa United draw as Rangers hammer PillarsRangers hammer Pillars in Awka, Insurance can only draw against Akwa United, while Gombe United pipped Plateau United Read more ⮕

Tamara disappointed with Akwa United draw, hopeful of fightbackBendel Insurance midfielder, Ezekiel Tamara is confident the team will return to winning ways soon. The Benin Arsenals were held by Akwa United in a Nigeria Premier Football League matchday five fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday. It was the first time Bendel Insurance dropped points at home this season. Read more ⮕

NPFL: Akwa United were tactically disciplined against InsuranceAkwa United head coach, Fatai Osho, says his players were tactically disciplined in the 0-0 draw against Bendel Insurance on Sunday. The 2021 champions put up a brilliant performance to secure their first point in an away game this season. Read more ⮕

NPFL Reschedules Five Matches Involving, Insurance, Rivers United, Doma UnitedThe board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have rescheduled five matches due to logistics reasons. Read more ⮕

NDIC Lauds Judiciary’s Understanding Of Deposit Insurance PracticeThe Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commended the judiciary on its better understanding of the deposit insurance practice towards promoting Read more ⮕

After supreme court verdict, Atiku to address 'issues of serious importance' on MondayNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕