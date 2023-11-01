Ben White Scores Own Goal As West Ham Knock Arsenal Out Of Carabao Cup

Martin Ødegaard’s low strike with the last kick of the game was the smallest of consolations for the Gunners. Arsenal came into the game riding on an eight-game unbeaten streak against their London rivals, but manager Mikel Arteta opted to make six changes to the side that won 5-0 against Sheffield United on Saturday, including starting former West Ham captain, Declan Rice, on the bench.

ESPN reports that the hosts failed to have a single shot at goal in the first half yet found themselves in front at the break thanks to White’s unfortunate intervention. Bowen sent in an inswinging corner from the left and White met the ball ahead of Ramsdale to head the ball into his own net.

It was hardly the start Ramsdale would have wanted, making his first start since Arsenal’s win over Brentford in the last round of the Carabao Cup on Sept. 27Within five minutes of the start of the second half, he was picking the ball out of his net once more. This time, it was a goal of real quality. Kudus produced a sensational first touch from a deep ball into the box, cutting back on his left foot before finishing coolly into the far corner.

Arteta quickly reacted by bringing Rice and Oleksandr Zinchenko off the bench, but things soon went from bad to worse for Arsenal, and Ramsdale and White in particular. A poor headed clearance from the Arsenal defender fell to Bowen on the edge of the area and his left-footed shot took a deflection off Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior to leave Ramsdale stranded and reacting with huge frustration as the ball found the back of the net.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Carabao Cup: Carragher predicts West Ham vs Arsenal, Man Utd vs NewcastleFormer Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has made some interesting predictions ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup round of 16 fixtures involving Arsenal and Manchester United. The two sides are considered favourites to win the competition, with Manchester City and Tottenham already eliminated.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: All Eyes On Declan Rice As West Ham, Arsenal Lock Horns In Carabao CupWest Ham will host Arsenal on Wednesday night in an all-Premier League clash for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as the two London teams seek to reach the

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Arteta expects ‘beautiful’ return to West Ham for Arsenal’s RiceMikel Arteta expects Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice to have a 'beautiful' return to former club West Ham in Wednesday's League Cup clash.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Arteta Expects ‘Beautiful’ Return To West Ham For Arsenal’s RiceBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: West Ham vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, predicted lineupWest Ham and Arsenal have had mixed fortunes as the season inches closer to the festive period and winter transfer. While the Hammers suffered their third consecutive loss in the 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, the Gunners continued their fine form with a 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Ballon d’Or rankings: Mikel Arteta sets challenge for two Arsenal playersArsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has challenged Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka to finish even higher next time on the Ballon d’Or ranking after the pair made it to the final top 30 nominees. Arteta spoke at his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie with West Ham United on Wednesday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕