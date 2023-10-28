– Bellingham’s shock admission after brace against Barcelona

He then broke Catalan hearts in stoppage time with a close-range finish to open a four-match lead over their eternal rivals in the LaLiga title race. After the game, Bellingham told Real Madrid TV: 'Today, I wasn't at my best level.

It's about combining with those above and being able to help the team. Today, I wasn't at all well, but I was able to score two goals. 'Right now, everything is going well for me. I prepare the games well. I am training well, and I just want to learn and improve.'

