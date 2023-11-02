Be ready to perform or you leave us, Tinubu urges ministers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the three-day retreat is, ” Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda.” ” That is why we established Results Delivery Units. At the end of this retreat you are going to sign a Bond of Understanding between the ministers, the Permanent Secretaries and myself.
” I have taken a young lady, very dynamic Hadiza Usman to Head that delivery units. If you have any complain about her see me. If you are ready to work with her stay there. Delivery yes! We must achieve it for the sake of the millions of the people.”
” You have desert encroachment in the north but we are still blessed with arable lands. We can do it, we can built our country. The President, who enjoined ministers and other government officials not to be afraid in taken decisions, however, warned them against being antagonistic to their supervisor.
” We have great minds, great intellects and all that we need. When we were discussing this retreat. I said other than members of diplomatic corps to give us goodwill and inspiration. Tinubu said that the country was going through a reform painfully, saying ” and we still have other challenges.
” We must built healthcare that work for all. Look around don’t be wicked. Look at the standard of education. Look at the classrooms, look at the roads. “As I’ve stated before, no one succeeds alone. You the civil service, you must not see a minister as he or she will come and go and you will be there.
