Be ready to perform or you leave us, Tinubu urges ministers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the three-day retreat is, ” Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda.” ” That is why we established Results Delivery Units. At the end of this retreat you are going to sign a Bond of Understanding between the ministers, the Permanent Secretaries and myself.

” I have taken a young lady, very dynamic Hadiza Usman to Head that delivery units. If you have any complain about her see me. If you are ready to work with her stay there. Delivery yes! We must achieve it for the sake of the millions of the people.”

” You have desert encroachment in the north but we are still blessed with arable lands. We can do it, we can built our country. The President, who enjoined ministers and other government officials not to be afraid in taken decisions, however, warned them against being antagonistic to their supervisor.

” We have great minds, great intellects and all that we need. When we were discussing this retreat. I said other than members of diplomatic corps to give us goodwill and inspiration. Tinubu said that the country was going through a reform painfully, saying ” and we still have other challenges.

” We must built healthcare that work for all. Look around don’t be wicked. Look at the standard of education. Look at the classrooms, look at the roads. “As I’ve stated before, no one succeeds alone. You the civil service, you must not see a minister as he or she will come and go and you will be there.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu promises positive changes for investors in Nigeria’s mining sectorThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu promises positive changes for investors in Nigeria's mining sector

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Tinubu Vows To Achieve Success By All Means Necessary President Bola Tinubu has restated his commitment to leading Nigeria to a brighter future.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu reforms turning Nigeria to a regional, global powerhouse – British High CommissionerThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu reforms turning Nigeria to a regional, global powerhouse – British High Commissioner

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tinubu: Serial loser, Nigeria bigger than your presidential ambitionThe All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a serial loser. APC spokesman, Felix Morka, said Nigeria was greater than Atiku's unrealised presidential ambition.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nigeria’s power sector in vicious cycle of underperformance -Tinubu lamentsPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lamented that Nigeria's power sector is in a vicious cycle of underperformance and underinvestment. The President disclosed this Monday at the annual Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry Market Participants and Stakeholder Roundtable in Abuja.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tinubu reads riot act to operators in Nigeria’s mining sectorPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned private companies and public servants cutting corners in the solid minerals sector to stop or face the wrath of the law. President gave the warning while addressing participants at the 2nd edition of the three-day Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕