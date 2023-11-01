BBNaija’s Prince launches record label, unveils first artist

Everyone who really knows me knows how much I love everything music, from my primary days buying songbooks to learn every song lyrics of Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, et al, to forming my own little 'Mohits crew' with my friends to my dance crew in secondary school. 'It has not been an easy feat caring and nurturing this dream, as I have constantly battled the fear of the so many 'what ifs' that come with such a humongous venture.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Agbakoba: his death leaves a big voidThe Nation Newspaper Agbakoba: his death leaves a big void

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Women World Cup Kiss: FIFA bans former Spain FA president for three yearsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: APC Almost In State Of Denial, Former Vice Chairman DeclaresFormer national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Salihu Lukman, has urged Nigerians not to allow serving political leaders to

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: “Wike has tendencies of an emperor” – Former commissioner reacts to Rivers Assembly crisis [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Insults on Buhari: Hausa musicians apologize to former President, deny colleagues outburstFollowing a verbal attack on former President Muhammadu Buhari by his Hausa Chief Musician, Dauda Kahuta Rarara, a Collection of Hausa musicians under the roof of One Voice Association have disassociated themselves from the attack and sought forgiveness from the former President.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Taraba: Tribunal upholds former speaker’s victoryThe tribunal ruled that the petitioners could not prove their claims that the election fell short of the lawful requirement

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕