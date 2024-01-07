HEAD TOPICS

BBC to Release Investigative Documentary on Alleged Atrocities by Late Pastor TB Joshua

  • 📰 LeadershipNGA
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 23 sec. here
  • 15 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 58%
  • Publisher: 77%

The BBC is set to release a three-part documentary exposing the alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late Pastor TB Joshua. The documentary reveals instances of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles. Former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) were interviewed for the investigation. The first segment will be released on January 8.

BBC, Documentary, Investigative, Atrocities, Sexual Crimes, Pastor TB Joshua, Abuse, Harassment, Rape, Manipulation, Staged Miracles, Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is set to release a three-part investigative documentary exposing the alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late Pastor TB Joshua. The documentary reveals instances of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles. Former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) were interviewed for the investigation. The first segment will be released on January 8.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.