BBC to Release Investigative Documentary on Alleged Atrocities by Late Pastor TB Joshua

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is set to release a three-part investigative documentary exposing the alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late Pastor TB Joshua. The documentary reveals instances of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles. Former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) were interviewed for the investigation. The first segment will be released on January 8.





