Bayern’s Manuel Neuer To Make Comeback After Year Out

Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will make his comeback in Saturday’s home Bundesliga match with Darmstadt, having missed almost a year with a broken leg, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.The 37-year-old, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has not played since suffering the injury in a skiing accident last December, days after returning from featuring for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

“As long as nothing happens in training, he will play tomorrow,” Tuchel told reporters at a press conference.Neuer has not played for Bayern since a victory away to his old club Schalke on November 12 last year, just before the World Cup.

The goalkeeper travelled to Qatar as Germany’s captain, but the four-time winners were eliminated in the group stage. Neuer then broke his leg on a skiing trip after returning to Germany and the injury required surgery in December. headtopics.com

Bayern then recruited Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Borussia Moenchengladbach to replace Neuer, but he left for Inter Milan in the close season.But defender Matthijs de Ligt said on Monday the team was eagerly awaiting Neuer’s return.

He told reporters Bayern were “very happy that Manu will be back soon” while describing him as “a world-class goalkeeper, one of the best in the history of football”. Neuer, who has made almost 500 appearances for Bayern since signing from Schalke in 2011, has been replaced as Germany skipper during his absence by Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.However, he has signalled his intention to return to the national set-up and his major goal is to stand between the posts at Euro 2024, which Germany will host. headtopics.com

Bayern go into this weekend fresh from a 3-1 win over Galatasaray in Istanbul in the Champions League but lie in third place in the Bundesliga after eight games, two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: EFCC Resumes Trial Of Fayose, Narrates How Obanikoro Gave Fmr Ekiti Gov N1.2bn

Read more:

channelstv »

Why We Choose Foreign-Made SUVs Over Nigerian-Made OnesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

How Singer Died After He Was Injected — Mohbad’s DJ Tells CoronerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

P&ID: Protect Our Value System, Obi Challenges Nigerian JudiciaryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Set To Deliver Judgment On 2023 Presidential Poll After Months Of Legal TussleBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Unavailability Of Election Results On IReV Not Ground For Election Nullification, S’Court RulesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕