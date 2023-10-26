Bayelsa Labour Party leaders reaffirm Eradiri as party’s only candidate

The Chairman of the Forum of Labour Party Local Government Chairmen, John Toby, in a statement in Yenagoa yesterday,said there was no crisis in the state chapter and that no other candidate exists apart from Eradiri.

He alleged that the state government sponsored some of their supporters and loyal members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to contest the primary election of LP with the aim of hijacking and rendering the party inactive ahead of the polls.

"Only Udengs Eradiri, successfully emerged because he was widely accepted by all stakeholders to fly the flag of the party. We are calling on members of the party, voters and other stakeholders to disregard attempts by the state government to throw a spanner in the wheels of our party

"They are now attempting to fly the kite that there are two candidates in our party and so LP is supporting Diri's reelection. "Therefore, no amount of mendacious maneuvering and twisting of facts will stop the coming revolution at the poll. It is shameful that at this historical moment when our state is standing at a crossroad, some persons, who should stand up to be counted, are still aligning with forces of darkness.

