Bayelsa in symphony of voices for Diri’s accomplishments, re-election

Incumbent Administration Has Enhanced Quality Of Life, Opportunities For Rural Communities, Says Alabra

As stakeholders look forward to Election Day, however, there seem to be an alignment of forces, both divine and otherwise, to ensure that the incumbent is returned on November 11; what with the sequence of occurrences that has been unfolding in the state’s political space, even in recent times.

The voices of Bayelsans were collected in a manner that is representative using Stratified Random Sampling method. The research technique meticulously divided Bayelsa State into its eight local councils. And, strikingly, the harmony of their experiences painted a vivid portrait of life having been good in Bayelsa under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri.

These accolades signify a recognition of tangible progress made in enhancing the quality of life and opportunities for the community. In Kolokoma, the survey revealed a nearly balanced participation of 58.8 percent male and 41.2 percent female respondents.

In Ekeremor, the survey revealed a participation of 61.9% male and 38.1% female voices. The survey showed that 57.1% of respondents were drawn to Governor Diri's simplicity, reflecting their desire for authentic leadership.

An overwhelming 95.2% expressed their willingness to vote for him in a second term, reflecting unwavering trust in his leadership. The governor’s performance found strengths in youth empowerment and security, both receiving 75% satisfaction. Areas like agriculture and infrastructure needed improvement. Education (22.5%) and job creation (10%) were top community priorities, an indication that the governor needs to show greater commitment to nurturing the next generation and fostering economic growth in Brass.

