Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi most diffuclt states to conduct elections

He spoke at a meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in Abuja. Yakubu also urged security agencies to tackle those behind insecurity and ensure the protection of lives during elections. He said, 'The three states of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi are not the easiest states in Nigeria to conduct elections.

Violence and other undemocratic activities such as vote buying, attacks on election officials and disruption of the electoral process must stop. 'However, ultimate responsibility for election security lies with the security agencies. Our message to the security agencies is to take decisive action against perpetrators of electoral violence. 'This is the surest way to guarantee a safe environment for the peaceful conduct of elections and electoral activities.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections critical to us, says INEC chairmanThe Nation Newspaper Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections critical to us, says INEC chairman Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa Elections are Critical — INEC DeclaresA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

INEC targets improved BVAS in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo pollsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed confidence that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will work better during next month’s governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Guber: HURIWA petitions INEC, calls for fair pollsHuman Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), ahead of the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding a trustworthy exercise. Read more ⮕

Ensure transparency in Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa elections, HURIWA urges INECAhead of the November 11 gubernatorial polls, the civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States. Read more ⮕

INEC Urges Media To Resist Fake News, MisinformationIndependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accredited 94 media organisations and 1,255 personnel to cover the off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Kogi Read more ⮕