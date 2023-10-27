Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber elections must be credible

The meeting was attended by Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Speaking, Ribadu assured the INEC chairman that the security agencies are prepared for the polls. The NSA added that the agencies would work hard to meet the security requirements. “We just have just two weeks to the election. Already, a lot of work has gone into preparation. The security interaction is also ongoing,” he said.

” Ribadu said President Bola Tinubu has given his order, saying “he wants to see a free, fair, credible election”. “This is going to be the first election that is going to be under his watch. He said that we should take this message to INEC and to Nigerians that he is going to be very much available to support you to make sure Nigeria will have free and fair elections,” he said.

