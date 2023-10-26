Bayelsa guber poll: NUJ mourns as APC media campaign head dies in boat mishap

and some other journalists were on their way for the campaign tour of the APC governorship candidate to Okoroma-Tereke in Nembe Local Government Area of the State when the boat conveying them capsized. Some occupants of the boat include Juri Avwarosuo of Arise Television, Solomon Unuwoma of Rhythm FM, and some medical personnel whom divers rescued, but they lost all their valuables. While others, including the boat driver, were immediately rescued, Tukuwei Jr.

' Tukuwei Jr was a staff of the Africa Independent Television (AIT) before he was appointed the Director, Media for the APC Campaign Council. When the news of the sad incident filtered into the NUJ, most journalists were shocked at the loss. Another journalist and member of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) died a few days ago in his sleep.

