Bayelsa guber poll: Judiciary has vindicated itself

The immediate past Minister of Petroleum insisted that it was very clear that the APC is going to win the November 11 governorhip election. Sylva said that was the reason the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decided to go to court to stop him to make sure he's not on the ballot. Sylva stated: 'Today, when the court now said that the guy who did not participate at all in the process had no locus, and I was a little bit confused, but the judiciary has vindicated itself.

