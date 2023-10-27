Bayelsa Guber: LP’s Eradiri vows to demystify money politics

Eradiri said: “We are the second poorest state, and the highest school dropouts in the whole of the country, which is very sad. I am moving across all the communities of our state selling my manifestoes.

“I will change the old order of doing things. I will not clap my hands for myself for building roads, infrastructural development and other social amenities which ordinarily are the rights of the people. Together we will make Bayelsa work again.

“If we don’t tell ourselves the truth we will be left behind, most states have gone far while we are on retrogression. “I have the solution to the problems of the people, I have a stronger message than any other party flag bearer. Let us make a choice that we won’t regret tomorrow” headtopics.com

At Otakeme community, Eradiri promised to generate employment for the youths and lamented the death of over 10 Bayelsa-owned establishments. He said: “So how will you create jobs when these companies belonging to us are dead. The government must support the people to prosper and not to underdevelop them.“They have used cult confraternity to destroy our people in our villages. I’m talking to the group leaders to make them productive by turning the cult organization into agricultural organizations when I become the governor.

“I will engage them in agriculture, just imagine that all the fresh peppers are supplied by Icelanders cult group, and the tomatoes by Greenlanders. “Bayelsa has Sampou and Peremabiri rice farms, but after 40 years no grain has been produced, So I would rather invest in the Otuokpoti rice farm because the people in that community are original rice growers. If we invest in Otuokpoti we will succeed”. headtopics.com

